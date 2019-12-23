JANESVILLE

A Janesville man decided to turn himself Friday for an armed robbery after he talked to a chaplain, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.

Edward J. Brown Jr., 34, of 1900 Center Ave., was charged Monday with armed robbery.

Brown told Janesville police he had committed the armed robbery Thursday at the Stop-N-Go a 1604 E. Racine St. with another man after they both smoked crack cocaine at an abandoned house in Beloit on Thursday, according to the criminal complaint.

The next day, Brown was at the Rock County Jail to pick up some property when he encountered the chaplain, who talked to him about forgiveness, “and that was when he decided he needed to turn himself in,” the criminal complaint states.

Brown said a man he knew as “Bro” had run out of cocaine and then drove to Janesville, where they stopped at a convenience store. Brown said he “chickened out” on their robbery plan, so they went to a different convenience store on East Racine Street, where “Bro” urged him several times to go through with their plan, according to the complaint.

Neither man had a gun, so “Bro” told Brown to pretend he had a gun, according to the complaint.

A store clerk told police he was behind the register when two men in ski masks and hoods entered and told him to get on the floor, according to the complaint.

The clerk said he was confused and asked what he was supposed to do, and that’s when he heard one of the men say, “Why don’t we shoot him?”

The clerk said he didn’t see a weapon but suspected they had one.

A store video showed a man pointing his index finger as if his hand was a gun, according to the complaint.

Brown told police the comment about shooting the clerk was his cue to move his hands around the front of his waistband as if he had a gun, and the two men collected the money and ran from the store, according to the complaint.

They went back to their car and drove back to Beloit to buy more cocaine, the complaint states.

Brown was held on a $500 cash bond after his initial court appearance Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 10.