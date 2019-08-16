JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was seen switching license plates and later arrested on suspicion of retail theft Thursday evening, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 7:15 p.m. to a call of a man acting suspiciously in a business parking lot. A resident saw the suspect switching license plates on a vehicle. The resident continued to watch as the suspect drove to another parking lot and removed the license plate from the same vehicle, according to the release.

Alexander Schenck, 27, of Janesville, was found driving southbound on Highway 51 near Black Bridge Road. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but Schenck fled southbound on Parker Court before continuing on foot.

Schenck was apprehended by K9 Fred after a short foot chase. He was taken to a local hospital for injuries, according to the release.

Police later discovered Schecnk had outstanding charges from retail thefts at Woodman’s Market and was wanted on 12 outstanding warrants throughout Rock County.

Schecnk was arrested on suspicion of vehicle operator flee/eluding an officer, resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts of retail theft. He is being held at Rock County Jail.