JANESVILLE

Authorities have arrested an Illinois man they believe was the driver of a semitrailer truck involved in Wednesday's fatal hit-and-run crash in Janesville, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies met with Branko Jovanovic, 29, of Lyons, Illinois, after recovering what they believe is the truck involved in the accident based on witness statements, according to the release.

Jovanovic was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run causing death, according to the release.

The accident happened at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 11 near the Interstate 90/39 ramp and blocked traffic for more than four hours.

Witnesses said the victim was driving a motorcycle west onto Highway 11 off the Interstate ramp when a westbound semi on Highway 11 ran a traffic light and hit the motorcyclist. The semi driver fled the area, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the person killed.