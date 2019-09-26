JANESVILLE

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office arrested the semi-truck driver suspected in the fatal hit-and-run on Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies met with Branko Jovanovic, 29, of Lyons, Illinois, after recovering the semi-trailer involved in the accident based on witness statements, according to the release.

Jovanovic was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run causing death, according to the news release.

The accident happened at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday on East Highway 11 near the Interstate 90/39 ramp blocking traffic for over four hours.

Witnesses said the victim was driving a motorcycle west onto Highway 11 off the interstate ramp when a westbound semi on Highway 11 ran a traffic light and hit the motorcyclist. The semi driver fled the area and the victim died from their injuries, according to the news release.