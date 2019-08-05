EVANSVILLE

A Madison woman died in a two-vehicle accident Saturday night on North Highway 213 in Magnolia Township, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The accident occurred at 8:17 p.m. when Daniel B. Good, 41, of Edgerton, was traveling east on West Highway 59 in a Chevrolet Silverado.

Good failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a Dodge Journey, according to the release.

The driver of the Dodge Journey, the 59-year-old woman from Madison, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 53-year-old female passenger suffered multiple injuries, according to the release.

Good was arrested for suspected fourth offense operating while intoxicated, homicide by use of motor vehicle, causing injury by use of motor vehicle and failure to stop for stop sign.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Evansville Police Department and Fire Department, Footville Fire Department, Janesville Fire Department, Orfordville Fire Department and Mercy MD-1 all assisted on the scene of the accident.