JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was arrested after a suspected burglary turned into a vehicle chase early Tuesday morning, according to a police news release.

Shane Clark, 39, Janesville, was suspected of trying to gain entry to a residence at 699 Johnson Street. Officer responded about 12:49 a.m. to a report on the attempted burglary.

According to the news release, Clark left the scene before police arrived. Officers located Clark driving from the area and attempted a traffic stop near River Street and West Racine Street.

Clark fled and a two mile pursuit began. Officers were able to apprehend Clark after he lost control of his vehicle on northbound Harmony Drive, according to the release.

Clark was arrested on charges of fifth offense operating while intoxicated, fleeing an officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

He is being held at Rock County Jail.