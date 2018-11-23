181125_ACOSTA_EZEQUIEL

BELOIT

The Beloit Police Department has identified the man suspected in a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

The suspect is Ezequiel C. Acosta, 20, of Beloit.

Police announced they had immediately taken the man into custody after responding to a call around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Harrison Avenue, and they also recovered a firearm.

“There were no additional suspects and no ongoing threat to the neighborhood,” police said.

The victim, Jose Carrera-Reyes, 49, was pronounced dead at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville on Wednesday night.

“The district attorney is currently reviewing charges in this case, and we expect to be able to share additional information on Monday,” according to the statement.

