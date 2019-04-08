A man accused of murdering a Janesville man in Beloit on Feb. 9 has been arrested in southern Texas.

Jacob M. Davenport, 38, of 530 Kenwood Ave., Beloit, was booked into the La Salle County Jail in Cotulla, Texas, on Saturday, a jail official confirmed.

Davenport was being held by the U.S. Marshals Service, the jail official said.

Davenport was charged Friday in Rock County Court with first-degree intentional homicide. He is suspected in the Feb. 9 shooting death of James M. Tomten, 28.

Tomten, who was carrying several thousand dollars in cash a short time before his death, was shot by a passenger in the SUV Tomten was driving, authorities believe.

The criminal complaint quotes a police informant who talked to Davenport. The informant said Davenport arranged to buy drugs from Tomten and then shot Tomten because “he disrespected my girl.”

Davenport was arrested in 2013 on suspicion of recklessly endangering safety in a gunfire incident when he lived in the town of Beloit.

Davenport told police at the time that he had seen a man stealing things from his van, went outside, saw the thief get into a car and fired a handgun at the car as it drove off, The Gazette reported at the time.

A man with a bullet wound and a car with bullet holes were found later, but Davenport was not charged.

District Attorney David O’Leary said in an email Monday that no charge against Davenport could be proved “because of a lack of cooperation and deceit from the witness/victim/thief.”