JANESVILLE

Lucas Stuhr, the man accused in the gunfire homicide of a Janesville man in January, will be transferred to a secure mental health facility until he is competent to stand trial, a judge decided Wednesday.

Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory said she’d enter an order for Stuhr to be transferred to a mental health facility as soon as a bed is available.

McCrory said a doctor who conducted a court-ordered competency evaluation of Stuhr has determined Stuhr suffers from “major depressive disorder” and “cannabis use disorder”—two mental illnesses McCrory said she believes won’t allow Stuhr to make rational decisions or understand court proceedings.

Stuhr, 39, of Browntown is accused of shooting to death Clifford A. Grice, 41, on Jan. 23 while Grice was seated in his own car in the driveway of his home on Janesville’s south side.

Authorities believe Grice was in a romantic relationship with Stuhr’s ex-girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend was seated next to Grice and was at close range when Stuhr pulled open the driver’s side door and shot Grice, according to a criminal complaint.

McCrory ruled Stuhr will be transferred to Mendota Mental Health Institute or Winnebago Mental Health Institute. She said the facility would need to be able to provide assurances it can handle a patient in custody on charges of a violent crime.

Under the order, the mental health facility would be required to provide quarterly reports to the court on Stuhr’s treatment and his mental status, and the court would conduct status hearings on Stuhr’s case based on those reports.

Defense attorney Walter Isaacson said Stuhr is being required to take medication, which Isaacson said might help stabilize his mental state.

Stuhr sat quietly in court Tuesday as McCrory issued the order.

