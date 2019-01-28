JANESVILLE

An Illinois man suspected in an an out-of-state aggravated battery incident was found by police in Janesville.

Malik M. Perry, 19, of Illinois, was suspected in an aggravated battery involving a firearm that happened in that state, according to a news release from police.

The Janesville Police Department received information Friday indicating Perry was in Janesville and had a warrant for his arrest out of Cook County, Illinois, according to the release.

Janesville police, including members of the street crimes unit, and the FBI located Perry in the 1400 block of Creston Park Drive on Monday and took him into custody without incident, according to the release.

Perry is being held in Rock County Jail awaiting extradition to Illinois, according to the release.