01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE

JANESVILLE

An Illinois man suspected in an an out-of-state aggravated battery incident was found by police in Janesville.

Malik M. Perry, 19, of Illinois, was suspected in an aggravated battery involving a firearm that happened in that state, according to a news release from police.

The Janesville Police Department received information Friday indicating Perry was in Janesville and had a warrant for his arrest out of Cook County, Illinois, according to the release.

Janesville police, including members of the street crimes unit, and the FBI located Perry in the 1400 block of Creston Park Drive on Monday and took him into custody without incident, according to the release.

Perry is being held in Rock County Jail awaiting extradition to Illinois, according to the release.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Comments disabled.