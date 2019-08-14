BELOIT

A man suspected of being involved in a 2014 hit-and-run crash that injured two people has been extradited to Rock County after he was arrested in New York state on unrelated charges, Beloit police said.

Robert H. Conner III, 35, is charged in Rock County Court with two counts of hit-and-run causing injury for a crash that occurred Feb. 23, 2014.

Conner was arrested in Columbia County, New York, after a traffic stop April 14 and charged as a fugitive from justice by the sheriff's office there. He was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon as a felon.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office took custody of Conner on Sunday, according to the Beloit Police Department. Conner is listed on the Beloit police's most-wanted suspect list on the city's website.

He appeared in Rock County Court on Monday and is being held on a $1,000 cash bond, according to court records.

According to the criminal complaint filed in 2014, Conner hit another vehicle near Moore Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Beloit and fled. The crash sent two people to the hospital.

Witnesses at the scene estimated Conner was "going at least 80 miles per hour" and said he went through a yield sign, court records say. One of the crash victims suffered a skull fracture and a traumatic brain injury, according to the complaint.

A DNA sample collected from inside a Pontiac suspected to be involved in the crash came back as a match to Conner, the complaint said.