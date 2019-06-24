JANESVILLE

Janesville police arrested a burglary suspect early Monday morning, according to a police news release.

Hunter A. Jass, 19, of Janesville, is suspected of stealing from three apartments at 100 N. Franklin Street.

Police responded at 1:55 a.m. to report of a burglary. Officers found Jass behind 222 N. Franklin St., according to the release.

Jass fled on foot and police quickly apprehended him at East Centerway Street and North Jackson Street, according to the release.

Jass was arrested on suspicion of three counts burglary, three counts theft, resisting an officer and is being held on a probation violation.