JANESVILLE
Janesville police say they have arrested a man suspected of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a Janesville stabbing.
Shedrick D. Baldwin, 28, whose last known address was in Beloit, was arrested Friday in Racine, according to a police news release. He had been wanted in an early-morning stabbing July 16 in the 1800 block of Green Forest Run in Janesville.
Baldwin has eluded arrest since the incident. Police learned Friday that he was living in Racine and worked with Racine authorities to arrest him once he left his house, according to the release.
Shortly before 1 a.m. July 16, a Janesville police officer noticed Ladale M. Johnson, 32, of 1047 S. Pearl St., Janesville, lying against the curb on Morningside Drive. Johnson had multiple stab wounds and had lost a large amount of blood, according to a criminal complaint filed in July in Rock County Court.
Johnson struggled to speak to the officer and fell unconscious. He was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center for life-threatening injuries, according to the complaint.
Johnson suffered three stab wounds, two to his back and one to his forearm. He also had a lacerated spleen.
He later told police that Baldwin had sent him several threatening text messages because he was upset about Johnson’s relationship with a woman identified in the complaint as DB. The texts included phrases such as “u gone die” and “u better pray I get caught b4 I catch u,” according to the complaint.
Johnson had visited the woman’s apartment two hours before the incident, but she told him to leave because Baldwin was coming to Janesville to “cause problems.”
As Johnson left, Baldwin attacked him in the parking lot and later stabbed him, according to the complaint.
Johnson fled but noticed Baldwin was chasing him. He blacked out and somehow ended up near the intersection of Randolph Road and Morningside Drive. He called 911 as he drifted in and out of consciousness, according to the complaint.
Baldwin is being held at the Racine County Jail.
