JANESVILLE

Rarely does lightning strike twice in the same place, but two women who told their stories in Rock County Court this week had a thunderous impact on those listening, including the judge.

Wednesday, a young woman told of how she was degraded, abused, assaulted and threatened her over the course of a relationship with Quantrell D. Schwartzlow, 18, of Orfordville.

She said she still fears he might kill her.

She said those things while her attacker—charged with felony strangulation—sat fewer than 10 feet away.

Judge Karl Hanson told the woman he had seen courage during his two tours with the Army in Iraq, but he had never seen a more courageous act.

Then Thursday, Hanson sentenced another man, and the victim spoke her truth—again in emotional fashion—telling of the terror she felt and the fears she still feels.

It was the case of Tyler J. Brazee, 33, of Beaver Dam, who pleaded guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault, lewd and lascivious behavior, battery and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.

Brazee followed the woman from a store in Janesville to her home in Evansville on Dec. 2. He climbed the 15 steps to the porch outside her residence, exposed himself and groped the woman as he pushed her into a window, according to the criminal complaint.

The 56-year-old immigrant hairdresser said she thought she might die that day.

“It changed the way I live. I’m too scared to go out of my own house. I’m too scared to come home,” she said. “My granddaughter doesn’t want to come to my house anymore because she’s too scared she’s going to get dead. ...

“When any strange, new customer coming into my shop is a man, I get nervous. I’ve lived in Evansville for 33 years, and I never felt that way...

“I just want to know why, why he came after me. … He took away my trust. He took away my freedom. He took away my security.”

She repeated the question—why?—several times, at one point speculating that he targeted her because of her race—she is Asian—or her diminutive stature.

She sniffled through most of her statement, sounding angry at times, and also sad and afraid.

“I just want you to make sure he’s not going to do this to anybody else,” she told Hanson.

“He’s 200 pounds heavier than I am, and I don’t know how I managed to fight him off. ... I was afraid for my life. I didn’t know if he was on drugs, or if he just has something wrong with him, but I was afraid that, my God, I’m going to die, right here at my front door.”

All she could think was to get away from him, she said. “I was willing to jump down 15 steps. I’d rather die of a broken neck than die by his hand.”

“He not only hurt me. He hurt my family, my friends. I’m sure he hurt his family, too, by the way he acted. I’m sure no mother would raise any children to grow up to be like that.”

Two years of probation is just a slap on the hand to say “don’t do it again,” she said, “or just wait two years before he does it again.”

Assistant District Attorney Anne Nack told Hanson that Brazee has a minimal criminal record—charges of resisting/obstructing and disorderly conduct in 2013 that were dismissed as part of a deferred-prosecution agreement.

He has been getting psychological treatment on his own, and the two nights he spent in jail after his arrest were “traumatic,” Nack said.

On the other hand, the offenses are serious and will affect the victim all of her life, Nack said.

The victim said she doesn’t think Brazee is sorry, but he gave an emotional apology.

“I do not go through a single day without thinking through what I did, what I was, how I could be a better person,” he said.

Brazee said he is re-evaluating and removing all the negative influences in his life and is working with a therapist to understand what caused him to do what he did, and he hopes the victim takes solace in the fact that he is trying to be a better person.

“I just hope that you can enjoy life again, that you can find trust in people again,” he said to her. “… I won’t even say your name because I don’t feel I have the right to mention your name. You have the power over me, and you always will. I hope you know I will never feel anything but remorse, sympathy and apologetic thoughts towards you. Anything else, I will not allow it to happen in my mind.”

Brazee did not, however, answer the victim’s question: Why?

In both the Schwartzlow and Brazee cases, Hanson focused on the need for punishment. At the prosecutor’s suggestion, he doubled the prison sentence that the state Department of Corrections recommended for Schwartzlow.

And in Brazee’s case, Hanson took the uncommon step of not accepting a plea agreement between the defense and prosecution.

The agreement called for two years of probation. Hanson said the seriousness of the crime called for more. He added nine months in jail to the two years of probation.

Hanson spoke to both victims, offering similar words about their courage and futures.

“The strength that you’ve demonstrated here, the support that I see for you there in the courtroom (her loved ones who accompanied her), tells me you are going to persevere, that you are not going to be defined by this,” Hanson said Thursday.

“I know this is going to be a difficult path ahead for you, but I have every reason to believe that you are going to come out all the stronger and that you are going to continue to make a very positive difference in our community,” he said.

Advocate: Women speaking out can do goodSome women struggle with feelings of shame and would not speak out in public the way two survivors of violence did this week in Rock County Court, said Jessi Luepnitz, program director for the YWCA Rock County Alternatives to Violence program.

But those who can do it can find it empowering, and it could help others in similar situations, Luepnitz said.

“Others will hear it and know they are not alone, so that can be very empowering as well,” she said.

“And if the offender is brought to justice, it’s even more empowering because they know something’s going to be done to rectify what happened to them,” Luepnitz said.

She said if enough victims speak out, it can shift the way people think about domestic violence and sexual assault.

People often do not want to believe such things happen in their communities, so they would rather not talk about it, Luepnitz said. But talking about it brings awareness, and knowledge is power.

And a shift in thinking could make people say they don’t want this happening in their community and ask who will do something about it, Luepnitz said.

People could decide to step in when they see abuse happening, Luepnitz said, but even just having difficult conversations about such painful subjects can educate others.