TOWN OF MILTON

A Sullivan man faces his fourth intoxicated driving charge after police found him walking a half-mile away from a vehicle that was found in a ditch along Highway 26.

Daniel Strang, 31, of Sullivan, was arrested on charges of intoxicated driving early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Rock County Sheriff deputies responded at 12:15 a.m. Saturday to a report that a vehicle ran off Highway 26 in the town of Milton and a man was walking in the area, according to the release.

Deputies found Strang walking about a half-mile away from where his 2006 Chevrolet Uplander was left in the northbound ditch near mile marker 10, according to the release.

Distracted driving and snowy road conditions contributed to the driver entering the ditch, according to the release.