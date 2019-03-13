EVANSVILLE

An Evansville High School student is accused of possessing an ADHD drug with intent to sell on school grounds.

Lauren D. Jeske, 18, of 15019 W. Ahara Road, No. 9, was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics. The charge is enhanced with possession of a controlled substance in a school.

She also was charged with felony bail jumping.

Evansville police were dispatched to the school Tuesday morning after school officials heard Jeske had a white powdery substance she was trying to sell to another student, according to the criminal complaint.

The officials showed police a baggie and a small, screw-top container, each containing a white, powdery substance, which were in Jeske’s purse, according to the complaint.

Jeske told police the substance was Vyvanse, a Schedule 2 drug known in the generic as lisdexamfetamine, that belonged to her mother and was used for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to the complaint.

Jeske admitted she intended to sell the drug to a student for $40, according to the complaint.

Jeske was held on a $200 cash bond at her initial court appearance Wednesday.