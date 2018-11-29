LAKE GENEVA
Lake Geneva police took a 15-year-old student into custody in connection with a threat that led to the evacuation of Badger High School and Lake Geneva Middle School last week, police said Thursday.
The student told police the only reason for the message in a Badger High School boy’s bathroom stall was to get school dismissed early Nov. 20, according to a news release.
The student did not want to carry out a violent act against other students or staff, the release states.
The news release did not indicate a gender for the student, who was taken into custody for a “terrorist threat.”
A detective conducted the investigation at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.
The student was booked and released to parents, and the matter was referred to juvenile intake.
