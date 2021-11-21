Two people were arrested in Beloit on Saturday night after armed robberies in Janesville that led to a pursuit across Rock County, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Benito M. Del Bosque, 47, of Bear Creek, faces possible charges of armed robbery, retail theft, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation, according to a news release from Janesville police. Emily Revel, 25, of Janesville, who is accused of being Del Bosque’s getaway driver, faces possible charges of party to armed robbery, party to retail theft, fleeing law enforcement, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping.
At around 6:48 p.m., Janesville police were dispatched to a report of a male suspect attempting to rob Virk’s Liquor Citgo, 2807 W. Court St., after displaying a metal pipe and demanding money. A clerk at the store gave police a suspect vehicle description.
While officers investigated the first report, a Janesville officer began checking other businesses in the area. As the officer passed an Exxon gas station at 1445 Center Ave., he observed a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description parked at the gas station. When the officer began to investigate, the officer saw a man run from the store and jump in the passenger door yelling for the driver to drive away, according to the release.
The Janesville officer pursued the suspect vehicle that traveled south on Center Avenue/Highway 51 into Beloit. Officers and deputies from the Beloit Police Department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office assisting.
After “several unsuccessful attempts,” stop sticks were deployed and a Beloit police officer successfully deflated the suspect vehicles tires, according to the release.
The vehicle came to a stop on Riverside Drive/Highway 51 near Henry Avenue in Beloit.
When the vehicle stopped, Del Bosque exited the passenger side of the vehicle with a metal pipe that he held like a gun and made a “’racking’ motion with his hands,” according to the release, but the officers at the scene recognized the item was not a gun and did not shoot.
An officer used a stun gun, and Del Bosque and Revel were arrested, according to the release.
Del Bosque was also identified as a suspect in an armed robbery from Nov. 13 at a Citgo gas station at 1002 S. Jackson St., Janesville.
Del Bosque is currently in custody on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant for armed robbery.
