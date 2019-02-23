TOWN OF JANESVILLE

Alanna R. Zastrow, 34, of Stoughton, was arrested Saturday on her fifth charge of operating while intoxicated, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Highway 11 near Pahl Road at 12:36 p.m. Saturday.

Zastrow allegedly failed to yield to a white 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by a 58-year-old Evansville woman. Zastrow's vehicle allegedly rear-ended the Traverse as it signaled and slowed to turn into a driveway.

The collision sent the Traverse into a snowbank, according to the news release. The driver was transported to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville and treated for minor injuries.

Zastrow admitted to consuming intoxicants and was taken into custody. She is also being held on charges of OWI causing injury, hit-and-run causing injury, operating after revocation, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and failure to install an ignition interlock device.