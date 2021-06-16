MADISON
A Whitewater man who killed his brother-in-law in 2016 will get a new trial in Walworth County Court, the state Supreme Court ruled in a decision released Wednesday.
Alan M. Johnson, 36, filed an appeal after a jury convicted him of a lesser homicide charge at a 2017 trial over the shooting death of his brother-in-law, Ken Myszkewicz, a man Johnson and others claimed was physically, emotionally and/or sexually abusive.
The high court on a 4-3 vote agreed with most of what an appellate court previously ruled and decided Johnson met the "low evidentiary bar" needed for the jury to consider what's known as perfect self-defense, as well as another lower homicide charge.
Johnson has said he was at Myszkewicz's Whitewater home in the early hours of Oct. 25, 2016, because he was looking for evidence of child porn on a computer—evidence similar to what he had previously tried to report to police.
The state Supreme Court, however, disagreed with the appeals court and decided the Walworth County Court judge on the case properly ruled that Johnson could not testify to what he found on the computer that night.
Johnson has said he found more than 5,000 photos of neighborhood girls put into categories such as “blondie,” according to court documents.
When Myszkewicz saw Johnson in his home, Johnson claimed his brother-in-law tried to attack him. So Johnson, who brought a gun, shot and killed Myszkewicz.
One of the core legal issues during Johnson's appeal was if his actions could qualify under perfect self-defense, which would have led a jury to exonerate Johnson.
The prosecution at both local and state levels argued that such a ruling would "condone vigilantism," saying Johnson was an armed intruder in someone else's home.
The District II Court of Appeals last summer agreed with Johnson's lawyers that Judge Kristine Drettwan made three errors during Johnson's trial—including a decision excluding a perfect self-defense argument—and ordered a new trial for Johnson.
After Johnson's conviction on a first-degree reckless homicide charge, Drettwan in January 2018 sentenced Johnson to 25 years in prison.
This story will be updated further with more details from Wednesday's decision and the case.