MADISON
State investigators on Thursday released the name of the Janesville police officer who shot a man March 26 but did not release the name of the man who was shot.
A news release from the state Division of Criminal Investigation does not explain why the man's name was not released.
The officer is Lyle Hollingshead, 26, the release states. He is a four-year veteran of the department who has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.
The 27-year-old out-of-state man who was shot was originally reported to be in critical condition. Thursday’s news release says he is in “stable” condition.
The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 2:45 p.m. March 26 near the intersection of Highway 14 and Interstate 90/39 in Janesville.
Janesville police had responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in which a man got out of a truck armed with a knife, police have said.
Officers used “multiple non-lethal methods” as they tried to detain the man. Those didn’t work, and then the officer fired, the news release states.
“Authorities performed life-saving measures, and the subject was transported to a local medical facility for treatment,” according to the release.
A Janesville officer was injured in the incident, was treated at a medical facility and discharged, according to the release.
“DCI is continuing to collect evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Rock County District Attorney’s Office when the investigation concludes,” the release states.