As a child he tortured small animals, but by last year Mathew D. Webb, 20, had escalated to stabbing a roommate. For the latter, Webb was sentenced Tuesday in Dane County Court to 12 years in prison for first-degree reckless injury.
After a “petty argument” with a roommate in the town of Albion last November, Webb stabbed the man nine times in the arm, torso and shoulder. The roommate’s collarbone was broken in the attack and he suffered other injuries, said Assistant District Attorney William Brown, who recommended the 12-year sentence.
“It was an absolute miracle that no one died. The victim was hurt and will live with this the rest of his life,” Brown told Judge Ellen Berz.
In a statement read in court by Brown, the victim—referred to by initials, B.A.T.— said he was Webb’s friend and helped him get a job and took him in as a roommate. After the attack, he was in the hospital for days and out of work for months. He is unable to leave his house, can’t sleep and fears strangers.
Regardless, B.A.T. wrote that he feels no resentment toward Webb and only wants him to get the help he needs.
Webb was initially charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide but pleaded to the reckless injury charge in June.
Berz said Webb had displayed a penchant for cruelty by pinning birds to a barn wall by their wings, killing a friend’s cat by hitting it repeatedly with a baseball bat, stomping on the head of an acquaintance, hitting other roommates with a frying pan and stabbing another with an ice pick.
Webb’s public defender, Crystal Vera, said Webb has been diagnosed with an antisocial personality disorder and reactive attachment disorder, a condition in which a child does not establish healthy attachments with parents or caregivers.
Vera partly blamed her client’s conduct on an upbringing in which he spent three and a half years in foster care before an aunt and uncle adopted him largely out of a sense of obligation.
“He was doomed from the start as he wasn’t given what he needed as a child,” Vera. said. She recommended a sentence of three to five years.
Although Webb’s crime warranted prison time, Vera said she doubted he would get the treatment he needs in prison and the public won’t be protected from him unless he does. Instead, Vera asked for the maximum 10 years on extended supervision during which Webb would learn what triggers his violent behavior and how to cope with it.
“That will provide him with the opportunity to get the help he was in the middle of seeking,” Vera said.
Webb took responsibility for his actions by calling the Janesville police from Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, and turning himself in, Vera said.
Webb told the judge that he knew what he did was wrong and would accept the sentence that she imposed.
Berz said Webb had told others that he enjoyed killing things when he was younger because he was afraid of people and he thought that killing things would make others afraid of him. Berz also relayed that Webb had admitted thinking about killing his parents.
The seriousness of Webb’s conduct warranted the maximum 25-year sentence, Berz said. But she said she was taking into account his honesty, lack of adult prior convictions and his ability to examine his own thoughts and behavior.
Berz sentenced him to 12 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervision.
She encouraged Webb to continue to get counseling to deal with his darker impulses.
“These are thoughts most of us don’t have,” Berz said. “I’m glad you could share these thoughts in treatment and I hope you will continue to be so open with counselors going forward.”