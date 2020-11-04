JANESVILLE
While a Janesville police officer was helping a stalled motorist Monday, an intoxicated driver struck a parked squad car and another intoxicated driver almost hit an officer, according to a police news release.
Authorities arrested Lucas Rognholt, 34, of Janesville on a charge of second-offense intoxicated driving and Nicole Petitt, 41, of Milton on a suspected first offense, according to the release shared after midnight Wednesday.
Janesville police were helping the stalled vehicle on the Monterey Bridge at about 9:37 p.m. Monday, the release states.
Rognholt then drove by and hit a squad car and was arrested by the State Patrol, according to the release. While police investigated the crash, Petitt drove around emergency vehicles that were blocking the road and almost hit an officer.
A Rock County sheriff’s deputy then arrested her.