Beloit police have responded to nearly as many gunfire reports so far this year as they did for the entire year last year.
Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski said the increase in incidents could be attributed to a small group of suspects known to law enforcement for past gun violence.
As of July 30, the department reported 36 shots-fired incidents that have resulted in five arrests. Of those incidents, 14 appear to have connections to past gun-related crimes in Beloit, Zibolski said.
“What that tells us is that these are the same individuals, and in several incidents, and we have suspect leads that we are pursuing,” he said.
Thirty-seven shots-fired incidents were recorded in 2019, an increase of 13 reports from 2018, when 24 were reported.
In 2019, 16 shots-fired reports resulted in arrests, compared to seven reports resulting in arrests in 2018.
In 2017, 22 shots-fired incidents were reported to Beloit police.
The shots-fired reports, while rising, are still lower than the city’s high of 62 reported in 2016, police department data shows. Thirteen people have been injured by gunfire in Beloit this year.
Zibolski said locating and arresting a Beloit man wanted in a May 16 shooting in Beloit could be key to making progress on various gun-related crimes in the city.
Isaiah K. Evans, 25, is charged with first-degree attempted intentional homicide, three counts of recklessly endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm after he allegedly shot Denzen Jones, 37, of Beloit in front of a home in the 1200 block of Keeler Avenue.
Evans has been seen in Beloit but has evaded arrest since spring, Zibolski said.
“We know he’s around the area, and he’s a significant person to get in custody,” he said.
In response to the increase in shots-fired reports, Zibolski said he has committed additional police resources to locate people suspected in gun crimes.
Although Zibolski said gunfire investigations aren’t different from other criminal investigations, he conceded that in most cases, the only thing officers have to work with is evidence at the scene. Such incidents often have no witnesses.
“What we see is that the person who may be the target in a car or house being shot at isn’t willing to cooperate in an investigation,” Zibolski said.
Through a partnership with the Rockford Police Department, Beloit investigators have access to the National Integrated Ballistics Network, which is overseen by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The network lets departments across the country track weapons and suspects and make connections in unsolved gun crimes.
“That does help us link to ongoing events, and it is another tool for our department to use in keeping Beloit residents safe,” Zibolski said.
But he stopped short of calling for the department to reinstall ShotSpotter technology, pointing to the city’s lower rate of gun crime and the high cost of maintaining the system. The department previously used the technology but dropped it before Zibolski’s tenure because of the cost.
To discourage further violence, Zibolski said the department is working closely with federal authorities to pursue enhanced federal charges for those arrested for local gun crimes.
On July 29, Fabian W. Jones, 28, was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin for possession of a firearm by a felon. Federal authorities arrested Jones on a warrant on May 21 in the 900 block of Gerald Avenue.
Zibolski said the public’s ability to provide anonymous tips through Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers and P3Tips, along with social media interactions, have helped the community help police make arrests.
“We’re trying to utilize every avenue we have to get information,” Zibolski said. “We have good continuity with Crime Stoppers and for our social media.”