TOWN OF BELOIT

Three Beloit residents were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a Saturday night crash in the town of Beloit, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident at 11:20 p.m. Saturday near St. Lawrence Avenue and Paddock Road west of Beloit. A vehicle driven by Kevin E. Lugo, 20, left the road and struck trees and a pole, according to the release.

Lugo was transported to a hospital with multiple non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Passengers Hector R. Lara, 20, of Beloit, and Kimberly Martinez, 18, of Beloit, also were taken to a hospital and received surgery for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, but police believe speed and alcohol contributed to the crash, according to the release. No arrests have yet been made.