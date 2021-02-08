CLINTON
Clinton police Sunday arrested a South Beloit, Illinois, man on his fifth intoxicated-driving offense, according to a news release shared Monday.
Police reported arresting Russell A. Walmer Jr., 32, after stopping him at about 3:59 p.m. Sunday for speeding on Milwaukee Street near Industrial Drive in the village, according to the release.
An officer reported seeing signs that Walmer was impaired, according to the release. Police also cited him for operating while revoked.
Walmer is scheduled to appear in court at 8 a.m. March 18.