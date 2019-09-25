JANESVILLE

On Sept. 13, a Rock County judge sentenced Joshua R. Bertrand for third-offense operating while intoxicated with a minor passenger, court records show.

Six days later, a Janesville police officer arrested Bertrand, 32, of 1050 S. Washington St., Janesville, on a charge of fourth- offense operating while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman walking her dog Sept. 19 saw a man come out of a house in the 500 block of South High Street, Janesville. The man got into a car and drove off. Shortly afterward, the woman saw the same truck “parked awkwardly” several feet away from the curb near a bar on Rockport Road. The truck was still running and the driver was slumped over in the driver’s seat.

She told people in the bar what was going on and spoke to Bertrand and got his keys from him.

She later told police that Bertrand said he screwed up and should not have been driving, the complaint states. He asked her to park his truck for him.

When police arrived, Bertrand agreed to do field sobriety tests, but he was unable to keep his eyes open long enough for the officer to observe his pupils.

“Due to him not being able to keep his eyes open, the test was stopped,” the complaint states.

Bertrand was reportedly unable to maintain his balance while the officer was giving him the instructions for the next test.

Bertrand was charged with his third OWI on Dec. 11, 2018. Prosecutors charged him for his second offense almost a year earlier, on Jan. 30, 2018.