JANESVILLE
Janesville police are asking for help in an investigation of shots fired early Saturday on the city’s south side.
Police received reports of gunfire, possibly from a vehicle, around 2:37 a.m., according to a news release.
Officers found shell casings in the area where the shots were reported, the 1500 block of Kellogg Avenue. They received no reports of injuries near the scene or any buildings or vehicles hit by bullets, according to the release. Hospitals reported no one seeking related treatment.
No suspect was identified. Anyone having information can call police at 608-755-3100, Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at (608) 756-3636 24 hours a day, or use the free P3 tips app to give anonymous tips.