JANESVILLE
Police officers found shell casings when responding to residents who called about hearing gunfire at 3:02 a.m. Sunday on the city’s near west side.
No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred near the 100 block of South Locust Street, police said. No properties or vehicles in the area were hit by the shots.
Anyone with information can contact Janesville police at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636 or download the free P3 tips app to give anonymous tips.