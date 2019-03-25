JANESVILLE

Rock County prosecutors have charged a Janesville man and a Darien woman with recklessly endangering safety after a shots-fired incident in Beloit on March 18, according to criminal complaints filed Thursday.

Jared D. Johnson, 27, of 207 Rockshire Drive, Janesville, was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and three counts of felony bail jumping.

Beloit police at about 2 a.m. March 18 went to a home on Wisconsin Avenue and spoke to someone who said Johnson put a gun to his face two or three times, according to the criminal complaint. Johnson told the person, “I’m going to kill you.”

Johnson then left the home with Emily A. Morris, who later led police on a 9-mile chase that reached speeds of 111 mph, according to the complaint. The chase went onto Interstate 90/39.

Morris, 26, of 12705 E. Minkey Road, Darien, was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee an officer.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots after Johnson left the home, the complaint states.

Arrest warrants were issued Friday for Morris and Johnson, court records show.