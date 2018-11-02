JANESVILLE
A shots fired call led to multiple underage drinking arrests Thursday night, according to Janesville police.
Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a shots fired call at 300 E. Racine St. Upon arrival, the occupants would not answer the door. Police called the homeowners who then gave permission to enter the residence.
According to the police, multiple minors were having a party and there was evidence of underage drinking. Officers arrested several suspects on charges of underage drinking.
Police could not confirm if shots were fired or if a suspect was involved.
