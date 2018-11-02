JANESVILLE
The man accused of shooting another man in Janesville on Wednesday told police he feared for his life because the other man had been threatening and harassing him, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Friday.
Dominick K. Verdina, 22, of 1515 Holiday Drive, No. 7, Janesville, was charged Friday with attempted second-degree intentional homicide.
The charge can be filed against someone who unreasonably believed using deadly force was necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm, according to state statutes.
Verdina told police he was in his car in the parking lot where he lives, getting ready to pick up his daughter from school, when Anthony C. Hibbler approached and used vulgar language, saying he belonged to a gang and that “I’ll (expletive) kill you,” according to the complaint.
A witness told police he heard Hibbler yell, “You’re not supposed to be here,” along with obscenities toward the man in the car.
Hibbler, 32, also of Janesville, tried to open a passenger door, but it was locked, so he walked away but then pulled out his phone and began taunting Verdina, Verdina told police.
The witness saw Hibbler point his phone toward the car, heard gunshots, saw smoke and then saw Verdina get out of the car, continuing to shoot at Hibbler, and standing over Hibbler with the gun pointed at Hibbler’s head, according to the complaint.
Hibbler had harassed Verdina in four incidents over the past 18 months and confused Verdina with Verdina’s brother, Verdina said.
Verdina said his brother had been at a party where marijuana was stolen, which resulted in Hibbler’s “people” being beaten, Verdina said, according to the complaint.
Verdina said Hibbler followed Verdina and his girlfriend and took videos of them and posted them on Facebook.
Verdina said he saw Hibbler carrying a handgun during one of the incidents, according to the complaint.
Hibbler “continuously taunts me … It’s to the point where I’m fed up," Verdina is quoted as saying.
The complaint describes five possible bullet wounds--two through either leg, one to the back that punctured a lung and exited through the chest and one to the right middle finger.
Police have said the first shot, through the car’s windshield, hit the cellphone and Hibbler’s hand.
Hibbler was bleeding heavily while in the ambulance at the scene, according to the complaint.
Verdina told police he remembered only firing twice from the car and closing his eyes as he pulled the trigger. He said he must have blacked out after that, something he said had happened to him before, according to the complaint.
Verdina drove from the scene, but his girlfriend was on the phone with him after the shooting. A police officer talked to Verdina, urging him to pull over and allow police to contact him, which he did, according to the complaint.
Verdina was arrested a short distance away from the shooting scene.
“I know when I did it I messed up,” the complaint quotes Verdina telling police. “My life flashed before my eyes. ... I didn’t try to kill him, though. I just wanted him to leave me alone.”
In court Friday, Assistant District Attorney Richard Sullivan said as Verdina was standing over Hibbler, a passerby convinced him to put the gun away and leave.
Sullivan said Verdina has a minimal criminal record and has a concealed-carry permit.
Verdina was held on a $10,000 cash bond after his initial court appearance. His next court appearance is Friday.
