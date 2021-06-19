JANESVILLE
An overnight shooting in Janesville early Saturday left a 58-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries, according to a Janesville police news release.
The woman, who was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the release states.
"All parties involved in the shooting," are cooperating with police, according to the release.
Police responded to a call at 1:31 a.m. to the 400 block of South Ringold Street.
The release does not say if anyone was arrested. It does not list any names of those involved.
The incident is still under investigation, and police are asking those with information to contact them at 608-757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.
Police do not believe there is any threat to the public as the parties involved know each other, the release states.
This story will be updated further.