JANESVILLE

A Janesville man mishandled a firearm and shot a young woman in the abdomen Sunday afternoon, Rock County sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot wound at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 4011 S. County G, according to a sheriff's office news release.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Kolton R. Downing, 22, of Janesville was visiting the residence when he carelessly handled a firearm, causing a round to discharge, according to the release.

The bullet struck a 19-year-old woman in the lower abdomen. The woman was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was reported to be in stable condition, according to the release.

Downing was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun or armor-piercing round during a crime, causing injury by negligent operation of a dangerous weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.