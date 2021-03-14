01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE01

JANESVILLE

A 17-year-old Sharon boy is accused of stabbing an 18-year-old man after an incident at a Kwik Trip store on Milton Avenue in Janesville.

The boy was arrested on a charge of reckless injury and is being held in Rock County Jail, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

Janesville police responded to a reported stabbing at 10 p.m. Saturday at Kwik Trip, 3359 Milton Ave.

The 18-year-old man was stabbed in the face, according to the release.

Police stopped the Sharon boy in a vehicle driving southbound on Milton Avenue. Witnesses provided police with a description of the boy and the vehicle, according to the release.

Tags