JANESVILLE

Two registered sex offenders were arrested for probation violations Wednesday when authorities made Halloween sex-offender checks at about 30 homes, Janesville police reported.

Police and the state Department of Corrections Probation and Parole made the checks of local sex offenders who are on probation, according to a police news release.

The checks were made to “verify compliance with conditions related to their registered status and rules concerning behavior during Halloween,” according to the release.

Police were not able to say what the specific violations were, but two men were arrested for probation violations, according to the release. They are Timothy A. Russ, 37, of 121 S. Main St., and Bunyan Nhoung Pel, 62, of 440 N. Pearl St.

