ELKHORN

A convicted sex offender is being released from prison and will live at the Thomas Motel in Elkhorn, the Elkhorn Police Department announced on Facebook.

James J. Kempinski Jr., 46, was scheduled for a Tuesday release, the Monday post states.

He has convictions in 1999 in Walworth County on two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and in 1991 in Kenosha County on three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, according to Elkhorn police.

“Kempinski’s known victims were minor females,” the post states.

Kempinski, who is on probation, will be on electronic monitoring. Conditions of his supervision include no unsupervised contact with minors, no alcohol or illegal drugs, and no frequenting of taverns, bars or liquor stores, according to the post.

He is not wanted by police, and the department warns people not to use this information to “threaten, intimidate or harass” Kempinski.

If residents have something to report, they can contact the Elkhorn Police Department at 262-723-2210 or the state Division of Community Corrections at 262-741-6360.