Joshua S. Sweat
JANESVILLE
The state Department of Community Corrections announced a convicted sex offender moved to downtown Janesville on Nov. 4, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Joshua S. Sweat, 39, now lives at 7 N. Academy St., according to the news release.
Sweat was convicted of second degree sexual assault of a child in 2006 and in 2009.
Sweat is a lifetime registrant on the state Sex Offender Registry and must comply with GPS monitoring, according to the police news release.
For more information, visit the Sex Offender Registry at http://offender.doc.state.wi.us/public.
