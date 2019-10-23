CLINTON

A semi-truck rollover early Wednesday morning resulted in spilled milk and a fourth OWI arrest, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded at 2:41 a.m. Wednesday to a semi in the south ditch near 8823 E. Highway 67, according to the news release.

The truck was lying on its passenger side in the ditch. The driver, Mark Noble, 49, of Walworth, was still in the cab unable to get out, according to the release.

Noble had been traveling east on Highway 67 when he drove into the ditch. The trailer had been carrying 50,000 pounds of milk, half of which spilled into the ditch, according to the release.

Noble was helped out of the cab and treated for injuries. Deputies noticed Noble showed signs of impairment. They conducted a field sobriety test and Noble later admitted to drinking alcohol before the accident, according to the news release.

Noble was arrested for suspected fourth offense operating while intoxicated.

He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.