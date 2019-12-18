JANESVILLE

A man accused in the brutal murder of a Janesville woman in 2017 faces another jury trial.

In October, a Rock County jury could not reach a verdict when Julian D. Collazo was tried.

In court Wednesday morning, the prosecution requested and Judge Barbara McCrory set new trial dates. The weeklong trial is set to begin July 20.

Collazo is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Dec. 9, 2017, stabbing death of Christine Scaccia-Lubeck, 43, at her Janesville home.

During the first trial, the defense suggested it was Collazo’s girlfriend, Nicole Kazar, 25, who repeatedly stabbed Scaccia-Lubeck in a fit of jealous rage.

Kazar and Collazo fled Janesville in Scaccia-Lubeck’s car after the stabbing and were arrested in Missouri.

After Wednesday’s hearing, defense attorney Jeff Jensen said he would file a motion for change of venue in which he would argue that pretrial publicity would not allow Collazo to get a fair trial.

Jensen said the motion would include the fact that a TV station live-streamed video of the first trial on Facebook.

Assistant District Attorney Scott Dirks said he would file pretrial motions based on an analysis of the first trial.

Dirks, who is co-prosecutor along with District Attorney David O'Leary, did not elaborate. He declined to comment after the hearing.