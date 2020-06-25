JANESVILLE
The Janesville teenager who was with another boy who prosecutors say shot a man after a bicycle theft has been charged in adult court with burglary, according to a criminal complaint filed this week in Rock County Court.
Rock County prosecutors charged Bernard E. Warren, 16, of 2309 Harvard Drive, No. 9, on Monday with burglary, operating a vehicle without consent and misdemeanor theft, all as party to the crime.
Kenan L. Clemons, 17, of Janesville faces the more serious charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, armed carjacking, burglary and misdemeanor theft in connection with the June 6 shooting of Trenton Strommen, 36, also of Janesville.
Court documents say Clemons and Warren stole a bicycle before Strommen caught up to them, threw Warren to the ground and Clemons shot Strommen multiple times near Lincoln Elementary School.
After the shooting, prosecutors say, the two boys took Strommen’s car and fled before leaving the car in Afton, according to the criminal complaint.
Warren is due in court at 8:45 a.m. July 13 for a preliminary hearing.