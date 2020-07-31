JANESVILLE
A Rock County court commissioner Friday ordered the second of two Beloit men charged in a shooting at a town of Rock strip club held on a $50,000 cash bond, the same as the bond for the other suspected shooter.
Jaquczeas A. Wiggins, 23, turned himself in to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and made his initial court appearance Friday afternoon.
The man he is accused of arguing with before the June 20 shooting at Blu Astor, formerly Diamond Jim’s Isabella Queen, is Damont D. Green, 27, who turned himself in July 7.
The two face several charges, the most serious of which for both of them is attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
At least four people were injured in the shooting, which happened around the club’s entrance, according to police.
Defense attorney Matthew Lantta argued that Wiggins is a young man who has spent his life in this community, having gone to school in Beloit.
Lantta argued for a $10,000 cash bond.
“I don’t know what more a defendant can show to a court that he’s willing to make himself available than a young man—facing the severity of the charges he’s facing—voluntarily turning himself in to jail,” the lawyer said.
Assistant District Attorney Alex Goulart said that although he turned himself in, Wiggins still fled from the scene and waited more than a month to go to the jail.
Goulart, who asked for the $50,000 cash bond, said officials believe Wiggins was in Chicago during at least some of the last month, suggesting he has ties out of state.
Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer said it was a “miracle” that no one was killed during the shooting. He agreed with the prosecution on the bond.
Wiggins is set to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
Green is asking a judge to dismiss six of the eight charges he faces because they are charged as party to the crime. The motion document argues that the prosecution has not provided evidence to show Green directly committed the offenses charged, nor did he conspire with Wiggins to commit them.
The motion quotes state statute, which at one point says intentionality is relevant to the aiding and abetting of a crime, which comes with the “party to” parts of the charges.
Prosecutors have said there is video surveillance of the shooting.
Green is set to appear for a hearing on his motion at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 18.