JANESVILLE
The second of two Beloit men suspected in a town of Rock strip club shooting that injured at least four people June 20 turned himself in to Rock County authorities Thursday, according to a news release.
Jaquczeas A. Wiggins, 23, turned himself in at the sheriff’s office at about 12:38 p.m. Thursday, the release states. Damont D. Green, 27, turned himself in on July 7.
Rock County prosecutors have accused both men of getting into an argument at Blu Astor, formerly Diamond Jim’s Isabella Queen, and shooting at each other near the club’s entrance, according to the criminal complaint.
Four people reported being shot, and one more person believed he was grazed by a bullet, the complaint states. One victim was shot multiple times and went to University Hospital in Madison.
Prosecutors charged the two men June 30 with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Other charges include four additional counts of first-degree reckless injury and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety—all as party to the crime—because of other people who were around when the shooting happened, the complaint states.
Green was charged with one more count of first-degree reckless injury.
He has filed a motion to dismiss several of the charges he faces—all with the exception of the attempted homicide charge and the additional reckless injury charge, according to online court records.
Green is scheduled for a motion hearing at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 18.
Wiggins is scheduled to make his initial court appearance at 3 p.m. Friday.