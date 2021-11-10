Sorry, an error occurred.
BELOIT
Multiple homes in Beloit were searched Wednesday morning as part of a homicide investigation into the death of a 20-year-old Delavan man in December 2020, according to the Delavan Police Department.
Delavan police officers, in conjunction with the Beloit Police Department and the Rock County and Walworth County sheriff’s offices, conducted search warrants at four locations in Beloit.
The search warrants were executed in the 900 block of Eighth Street, 1500 block of Euclid Avenue, 400 block of Prospect Street and 800 block of Vine Street.
No further information was released by authorities Wednesday.
The searches were part of an investigation into the Dec. 13, 2020, shooting death of Alejandro Gonzalez, a release from the Delavan Police Department stated.
Delavan police, responding to a report of gunfire that morning, found Gonzalez at 820 Parish Court suffering from a gunshot wound. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have yet been announced in the case.
