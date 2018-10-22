JANESVILLE
The teen who jumped out a second-story window at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office last week was held on a $15,000 cash bond Monday as sheriff’s officials worked to increase security in their offices.
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow, 17, of 312 Mowe St., Orfordville, is charged with escape in the incident Thursday.
Schwartzlow was handcuffed in front but was able to open the window and dive out head-first, Sheriff Robert Spoden said Monday.
“It looked like he was someone who was diving into a pool. He is very fortunate he didn’t hurt himself by breaking his neck or something like that,” said Spoden, who watched surveillance video of the event.
Spoden said the video doesn't show Schwartzlow hitting the ground, but it does show him running to the west and then south on Highway 51 toward Janesville at about 12:20 p.m.
He was captured more than three hours later at a friend’s house in Janesville, as reported earlier.
Spoden said the incident is being investigated, but the first order of business is to find out why security screens were not installed on windows in the wing where Schwartzlow was being interviewed by a detective and to get screens installed.
The wing had previously been strictly administrative, Spoden said.
Spoden said the interview rooms have anchors on the floor, where suspects could be secured with leg shackles, and officers decided whether a suspect was cooperative enough that handcuffs were sufficient.
Whether the detective violated any policies has yet to be determined, and that’s also under investigation, Spoden said.
In court Monday, public defender Michelle Brandenmuehl argued Schwartzlow should be released on a signature bond or low cash bond, saying he is a lifelong resident of the area, has a job, this is his first adult criminal case, and his parents, who were in court, would help make sure he appears for future court proceedings.
Deputy District Attorney Perry Folts said he didn’t know any better argument for a cash bond than someone diving out a window to escape.
Schwartzlow had left the interview room but then “manipulated” his way back into the room and called someone for a ride after escaping, Folts said.
Schwartzlow was arrested on charges including sexual assault on Thursday, Spoden said earlier.
The criminal complaint indicates the arrest occurred at 11:07 a.m. Thursday at Orfordville Parkview High School while deputies executed a search warrant at his residence.
Folts said the sexual assault case was still under investigation, and no charges had been issued, yet.
In Interview Room No. 1 in the sheriff’s office detective bureau, Schwartzlow said he was innocent, didn’t want to go to jail, “and he would do whatever it takes, and he was supposed to go to Texas the following day,” the complaint states.
Schwartzlow then was read his Miranda rights, declined to say more without an attorney, and the detective left the room, according to the complaint.
Alone in the room, Schwartzlow opened the blinds and the window and stared out for about 12 minutes, video evidence shows, according to the complaint.
The detective returned to the room, handcuffed Schwartzlow and escorted him to the adjoining jail as Schwartzlow protested that he hadn’t been given a chance to tell his side of the story, according to the complaint.
The detective told him he couldn’t listen to him without an attorney present, and Schwartzlow agreed to give up his right to an attorney, according to the complaint.
The detective took Schwartzlow back to the interview room, where he left him alone and handcuffed for about 13 minutes, according to the complaint. When he returned, he discovered Schwartzlow had jumped.
Video indicates Schwartzlow jumped about 10 seconds after the detective left the room, the complaint states.
Folts said Schwartzlow has a juvenile record, including a charge of driving a vehicle without owner consent last year. He missed a court appearance in October 2017 in that case, Folts said.
Phone calls made from the jail indicate Schwartzlow still wanted to leave the state, said Folts, who asked for a $20,000 bond.
Court Commissioner Larry Barton set the $15,000 cash bond and scheduled Schwartzlow’s next court appearance for Friday.
