TOWN OF ROCK

A police lockdown of Blackhawk Technical College has been lifted, but law enforcement continue searching for a suspect in the area.

Blackhawk Tech was in lockdown while a police dog followed the scent of the suspect toward campus, but the dog lost the scent, Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said at 3:40 p.m.

School buses are staying away from the area while the search continues.

Drones and at least three police dogs were being used in the search, Knudson said.

Chief Deputy Craig Strouse told The Gazette the Rock County Sheriff's Office was helping the state Division of Criminal Investigation with a drug investigation that resulted in a vehicle chase.

The man jumped from his vehicle in the Rockvale Mobile Home Park, 6219 S. Highway 51, and fled on foot.

Several deputies and police dogs were searching the trailer court inside a perimeter bounded on the west by Highway 51, on the north of Sunny Lane Road, on the east by County G and on the south by Townline Road, Strouse said.

Knudson described the man as a black man, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 275 pounds, 34 years old, braided shoulder-length hair wearing a black coat.

BTC spokeswoman Jennifer Thompson confirmed Blackhawk Tech was on lockdown "due to police activity in the area."

Strouse said area school districts and bus companies were contacted to make sure school children were not dropped off after school in the area of the search.

The incident started at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, Strouse said.

It was not clear if the man being sought was armed.

Strouse said the man has a history of being armed, but "I did not get the impression that right now somebody has seen him armed. He has in the past. He's been involved in some violent stuff in the past."

Strouse advised people inside the search area to stay stationary in their homes until authorities lift the search perimeter.

Rock County Christian School might also be going on lockdown, emergency communications indicated.

The Janesville School District said authorities have notified the district of "an armed and dangerous suspect on foot in the Rockvale Trailer Park located at 6219 S. Highway 51."

The mobile home park was closed and locked down, as well as BTC and Rock University High School, the school district statement says.

"Students should not load Rockvale buses," the school district statement says. "Arrangements are being made to keep students supervised until parents pick them up."

"Please know that any student living at this address (the mobile home park) will need to be picked up by a parent if the suspect is not apprehended within 30 minutes or by 3 p.m.," the statement says.

Knudson declined to say on what charges the man is wanted.

The sheriff's office had been providing "support" to the DCI

"We just kind of got involved with this as the pursuit occurred and where we wanted to try and capture him after he had fled down here. There was some coordination with DCI initially, but obviously our involvement became much more significant after the chase," Knudson said.

When asked if the man was the subject of a DCI drug investigation, he said he "did hear that, also." He declined to described the sheriff's office role in the DCI investigation.

"The sheriff's office knew the DCI was conducting this operation, and I believe we had some minimal involvement," he said, adding the sheriff's office was in a "support role."

He referred questions about the investigation to the DCI.

This story will be updated.