JANESVILLE

A rural Milton man accused of being party to a crime of armed robbery pleaded guilty in Rock County Court on Wednesday to the reduced charge of party to a crime of endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm.

Eric B. Fenne, 28, of 2306 E. County M also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and strangulation/suffocation with a domestic abuse modifier.

A fourth charge, false imprisonment with a domestic abuse modifier, was dismissed and read into the record.

Fenne and Rache T. Boyd, 24, of Madison worked together Nov. 9, 2017, to rob Stop N Go at 714 Center Ave. in Janesville. Boyd robbed the gas station of an estimated $89 and 17 to 19 cigarette packs using Fenne’s handgun, as previously reported by The Gazette.

The night of the incident, Fenne brought Boyd back to the home he shared with his girlfriend and later had sex with her. When his girlfriend confronted them, Fenne grabbed her by the throat and choked her for 15 to 20 seconds, as previously reported.

Boyd is accused of pointing a gun at Fenne's girlfriend after Fenne told her to do so. Boyd later opened the front door of the home and fired one round, as previously reported.

Fenne's girlfriend eventually escaped and contacted police, which led to a six-hour standoff at the home.

Boyd’s next court appearance is Jan. 31, according to online court records.

Judge Barbara McCrory ordered a pre-sentence investigation for Fenne and set sentencing for March 28.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Comments disabled.