TOWN OF PORTER
Sheriff’s deputies raided a rural residence Wednesday and arrested a man on methamphetamine charges.
Brian G. Mikkelson, 48, of 6322 N. Curtis Drive, Evansville, was charged in Rock County Court on Friday with three counts of manufacture or delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver meth, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of paraphernalia used to make or store meth and eight counts of bail jumping.
Mikkelson was held on a $5,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing was set for April 27.
The sheriff’s office’s SWAT Team and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at Mikkelson’s residence at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.
Deputies had arrested Mikkelson on Feb. 8 on charges that included substantial battery/domestic violence and meth possession. He was released at that time on a signature bond and stood mute to the charges.