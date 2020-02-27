JANESVILLE

Daniel B. Good was enjoying a summer day last Aug. 4. He drank beer while tubing on the Sugar River.

On his way home, he stopped at a bar and drank more.

People offered him a ride home. They asked if he was all right to drive, said Rock County Assistant District Attorney Mary Bricco.

Good decided to drive his truck home. He ran a stop sign at highways 213 and 59 in the town of Magnolia and crashed into the side of an SUV driven by Maria Mata de Mendoza.

Mata de Mendoza was on her way home to Madison after visiting her daughter and granddaughters in Nebraska.

Good, 42, of 677 Hillside Road, rural Edgerton, was sentenced Thursday in Rock County Court to eight years in prison plus eight years on state supervision. He has served 277 days of that sentence in the Rock County Jail. He won’t be eligible for any sentence-shortening prison programs.

Bricco and Judge John Wood described Good as a kind, helpful man with a good work record who has a drinking problem and is a danger to the community.

Good had proved that danger three times before. He was arrested for intoxicated driving in 2002, 2007 and 2012.

Good also injured Mata de Mendoza’s passenger, Laura E. Dimas. She suffered a broken sternum, ribs and arm and bruised lungs and intestines.

Dimas appeared in court, her arm in a cast and a sling. An interpreter read her statement, written in Spanish. She said she is reliving the crash and would have preferred to die with her friend.

Dimas said she can’t work or drive and hardly sleeps anymore. She can’t pay her rent and couldn’t afford Christmas presents for her grandchildren.

Her friend Maria was a hard worker and dedicated to taking care of her daughter and granddaughters, she said.

Mata de Mendoza’s daughter, Rosa Mata Mendoza, sobbed as she struggled to tell the court what she believes. She said Good someday will get out of prison.

“He’s going to be drinking again, and this is going to happen again because this isn’t the first, the second or the third (intoxicated-driving offense),” she said.

Her mother was happy. She called her children every day and visited often, Mata Mendoza said.

“I just want you to be fair for us and for the other people that are going to be going through this,” Mata Mendoza told Wood.

Bricco said Good was treated for his alcohol problem after previous convictions, but “it clearly wasn’t taken to heart.”

Defense attorney Ryan O’Hara noted letters of support from Good’s family, friends and employer.

O’Hara said Good has admitted his guilt from the start and feels remorse deeply.

Good apologized and said he prays for his victims. He said his goal is complete sobriety.

“I would take their place if I could,” he said.

Wood sentenced Good on charges of homicide by intoxicated driving after a previous conviction and injury by intoxicated driving. The maximum combined penalties include 52.5 years of prison and supervision combined.

Related charges, including fourth-offense intoxicated driving, were dismissed but considered at sentencing.

Wood noted Good’s apology, saying it’s easy for someone about to be sentenced to say the right words.

He said he hopes Good is sincere about changing his life, “and unless you do, our entire community is at risk.”

Wood said the state will revoke Good’s driving license permanently, but he said Good could apply for “certain types of licenses” after 10 years.

Wood ordered that Good maintain absolute sobriety. Violating that order while on supervision will send him back to prison.