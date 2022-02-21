A few days after Sheriff Troy Knudson announced he would retire when his term is over at the end of the year, the field of candidates to replace him has grown to two.
Troy Egger, a former sheriff’s office sergeant, announced his candidacy Monday, joining current sheriff’s office Capt. Curtis Fell as a candidate for sheriff. Egger’s announcement sets the stage for an Aug. 9 primary between the two Democratic candidates vying for the highest rank in Rock County’s law enforcement office.
Egger, who has worked as the academy director for Blackhawk Technical College’s criminal justice program since 2019, told The Gazette that Knudson’s decision to step down opened the door for him to realize a goal he has had for quite some time.
The Marine and Iraq War veteran began his law enforcement career in 2006 as a correctional officer at the Rock County Jail. Egger served as deputy sheriff in the law enforcement services division, working as a field training officer and evidence technician.
After being promoted to sergeant in 2011, Egger served in multiple capacities as jail supervisor and training coordinator. In 2019, he left the sheriff’s office to head Blackhawk Tech’s criminal justice academy. He said that post helped hone his leadership skills that would help him if he is elected to be sheriff.
“I had a really good opportunity at Blackhawk Tech for some professional growth,” he said, adding that experience in training officers gave him a perspective he can use as sheriff.
As a local volunteer coach and board member of his neighborhood watch, Egger said service is vital to building such relationships between the police and residents, especially after the impacts COVID-19 had on socialization.
“You have to get back out in the community, when it’s safe to do so, and rebuild those relationships,” he said.
Although he said the sheriff’s office has been successful in community outreach, Egger thinks the pandemic has hampered officers’ ability to maintain bonds with residents and other law enforcement agencies.
“It’s important that as a county, all of our law enforcement agencies work together as much as we possibly can to help solve violent crime,” Egger said.
Describing his approach as “progressive” and forward thinking, Egger said it is time to move away from the status quo. His platform centers around constantly evaluating law enforcement leadership and moving away from what he termed a “paramilitary” organization that is slow to make departmental changes.
“As someone that’s been in the military and also law enforcement, I think we need to get away from some of that and really value our employees,” he said. “Even if things are going well, we should always be looking at what we might be able to do better.”